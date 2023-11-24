"Better than Gunther" - Fans believe released 340 lbs wrestler "should have been a major star in WWE"

WWE has built some top stars in the industry who are making it big in the wrestling world. Many fans believe a released 340-lbs star could have been the company's future, but WWE fumbled with him.

In recent years, fans have seen WWE build many dominant stars, including Gunther. The Ring General has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record reign, and it looks like he will be the company's future. However, many fans believe a released superstar could have been bigger than him if given a chance. That star is none other than Keith Lee.

Lee started in NXT and became a top star after some initial problems. He won the NXT North American Championship before becoming the NXT Champion.

A fan recently shared a video of a Survivor Series match four years ago where RAW, SmackDown, and NXT went head-to-head. Roman Reigns and Keith Lee were the final two men in the men’s elimination match, and The Limitless One gave Reigns a run for his money.

It showed Lee’s potential in the ring to the entire WWE Universe. Many have not forgotten the same, and many took to Twitter to comment about how the company fumbled the ball with him.

Keith Lee became a top name on the main roster but was sidelined after a character change. He went through a few health problems and was released from his contract after his return in November 2021. He has been working in AEW since 2022.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Champion against WWE veteran The Miz

Gunther has been the top draw for the Stamford-based company in several markets. The Ring General has the potential to become the face of the company down the line.

He has had an incredible Intercontinental Championship reign. However, The Miz wants to win back the title from Gunther at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The two RAW Superstars will collide in one of the few title matches scheduled for Saturday evening. Gunther will look to prove he is the best Intercontinental Champion by taking down one of the best WWE has ever produced.

Meanwhile, The A-Lister will use illegal ways to take down the champion and take the title home to kickstart another reign.

Do you think Keith Lee had the potential to become the face of the company? Sound off in the comments section below.