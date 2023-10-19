"Better than Roman Reigns" - Fans believe current WWE champion's turn will be "ICONIC"

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns hasn’t been able to draw the level of heat Dominik Mysterio has garnered over the past few months. Many fans now believe that a future face turn for the star will be top-notch.

Dominik has been an integral part of Judgment Day. He has been working closely with Rhea Ripley, and the two have elevated each other’s game and won some championships.

The current NXT North American Champion has been making waves with the level of heat he has been getting from fans. Dominik Mysterio seems to be one of the most hated stars in WWE today, and that has helped him stay on top in his current character.

Many fans are impressed with the work Dominik has put in over the past several months. He has been a top heel, and fans can’t help but think about how good a face turn will be for the 26-year-old star.

Members of the WWE Universe took to social media to talk about Dominik Mysterio’s current run as a heel in Judgment Day. Many praised him for his work, with some joking that he was better than Roman Reigns. Others said that his face turn will be remembered as he has been a great on-screen villain.

It’s no secret that WWE will keep Rhea Ripley and Dom Dom together for some time. They have worked well as an on-screen couple and have been the backbone of Judgment Day.

However, seeing Rey Mysterio’s son turn babyface is tempting. He could get the level of pop his father used to get early in his days.

Dominik Mysterio has been much more active than Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for a long time. The Tribal Chief often defended his gold when he only had the Universal Title, but things have fizzled since he unified the two titles at WrestleMania 38.

Compared to Reigns, Gunther and Dominik Mysterio have proven to be better fighting champions. In the 26-year-old’s case, fans have frequently seen him defend his NXT North American Championship.

Dominik has appeared on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown over the past several months as the North American Champion. Unlike Gunther and Roman Reigns, he lost his title once before quickly winning it back to continue his run with the gold.

Judgment Day has benefitted greatly from the 26-year-old’s work over the past year. He has been one of the most hated heels in WWE and has surpassed the reactions Reigns gets on a few occasions.

