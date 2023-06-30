"Better than Roman", "Romans true ender" - WWE fans pin their hopes on 35-year-old star who recently surpassed another milestone

Roman Reigns has been the most dominant force in WWE for some time, but the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther isn't too far behind. Fans now believe that The Ring General could become the next face of the company after he recently surpassed 450 days without being pinned in the ring.

Reigns has relied on The Bloodline to save him during big matches since winning the Universal Championship. Many fans have called out the repetitive nature of his bookings and the way he wins matches.

On the other hand, Gunther has proven to be a dominant champion thanks to the nature of his title defenses. The Ring General has relied on members of Imperium to help him sometimes, but he also had several top title defenses by brutalizing the competition himself.

Gunther recently surpassed 450 days without being pinned in the company. The last time he was pinned in a WWE ring was on April 5, 2022, in a match against Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



What a run this is. Today, @Gunther_AUT hits 𝟒𝟓𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 without being pinned or submitted in WWE.What a run this is. Today, @Gunther_AUT hits 𝟒𝟓𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 without being pinned or submitted in WWE.What a run this is. https://t.co/9VLZmzYudg

Fans reacted to The Ring General’s unique milestone by pointing out that he is indeed the final boss of the company. They added that he should be the one to end Roman Regins’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

KING ABZ @KINGPINABZ @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT I know this is wild but do you think he might be Roman Reigns successor as the face of WWE ? @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT I know this is wild but do you think he might be Roman Reigns successor as the face of WWE ?

Mac @222CozyMoco Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



What a run this is. Today, @Gunther_AUT hits 𝟒𝟓𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 without being pinned or submitted in WWE.What a run this is. Today, @Gunther_AUT hits 𝟒𝟓𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 without being pinned or submitted in WWE.What a run this is. https://t.co/9VLZmzYudg the head of the table gimmick is cool and all but this real final boss shit twitter.com/wrestlefeature… the head of the table gimmick is cool and all but this real final boss shit twitter.com/wrestlefeature…

WWE will likely allow him to beat Honky Tonk Man’s incredible Intercontinental Championship reign. Following that, he could drop the title and get into a rivalry with Roman Reigns for the top championship.

Gunther has only been pinned thrice in WWE

Unlike Roman Reigns, Gunther has an incredible record when it comes to winning in the company. The Ring General spent several years on NXT UK and NXT before moving to the main roster.

He joined WWE in 2019 but has only been pinned thrice in the company. The first time fans saw The Ring General getting pinned was at Survivor Series 2019 when Drew McIntyre took him down and eliminated him.

Ilja Dragunov was the next superstar to pin The Austrian Anomaly. He did so to end Gunther’s 870-day reign as the NXT UK Champion.

Bron Breakker pinned him over a year ago to retain his NXT Championship marking the final time The Ring General was taken down for the three-count. The creative team has protected him on the main roster ever since.

Do you think The Ring General will defeat Roman Reigns for the top title down the line? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes