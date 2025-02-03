Bianca Belair addresses major Royal Rumble controversy; sends a message to Trinity Fatu and recent WWE signing

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently took to social media to send a message to Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and the company's recent big signing, Jordynne Grace. The Juggernaut has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 2012. She joined TNA Wrestling in 2018 and went on to make a huge name for herself by winning several titles, including the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Grace left the Nashville-based promotion recently and signed a deal with WWE. The 28-year-old was recently added to the company's roster page after she made an appearance at this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

During her appearance in the 30-woman Battle Royal, Jordynne Grace was seen hugging her former TNA colleague, Naomi. This did not sit well with Bianca Belair, who showed her frustration in the match by snatching Grace away from her tag team partner. This sparked a lot of controversy on social media, as fans thought The EST was visibly unhappy with The Glow.

Trending

However, Bianca recently took to X (FKA Twitter) to react to this moment with a hilarious message. She acknowledged that The Glow was best friends with her and Jordynne Grace. The EST also sent a message to Naomi, explaining why she snatched Grace away from the 37-year-old.

"When your best friend has another best friend… @TheTrinity_Fatu, we suppose [sic] to be snatching and dragging! Ain’t no friends in the Rumble… well… except… for… us," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day star wants to face Bianca Belair in a singles WWE match

During a recent interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Raquel Rodriguez highlighted that while she had faced Bianca Belair on several occasions in WWE, it was never a one-on-one affair. The Judgment Day member also mentioned that she wants to face The EST in a singles match.

"I really want to step into the ring with Bianca Belair. I've only had a little taste of Bianca, whether that be a tag match or in WarGames; of course, we had a little bit of interaction there. But I've yet to have a full-blown singles match with Bianca Belair, and I would love to step into the ring with The EST and show her what I got," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Bianca Belair's future alongside Naomi as a tag team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback