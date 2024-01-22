Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and more WWE stars react to Liv Morgan's heartwarming update

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and other WWE Superstars have reacted to a heartwarming update from Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan had the best year of her career in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed in on former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey on the same night. Morgan put together an impressive reign before dropping the title back to Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022.

She then captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodrigues but eventually dropped the belts to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on the July 17, 2023, edition of RAW following a vicious beatdown from Rhea Ripley backstage before the match.

A week later, Morgan was scheduled to lock horns with Ripley but the match never took place as the latter attacked the 29-year-old with a steel chair. The former champion has not made an appearance on WWE television since the events of that night as she continues to recover from a real-life shoulder injury.

Morgan was cast in the film The Kill Room alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman, which was released to mixed reviews last September.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her pets bonding with each other. She shared an image of her cat holding her dog's paw and added the caption "Happiness" as seen in the post below.

Dakota Kai, Sarah Schreiber, Natalya, and Chelsea Green have commented on the post so far. Former Riott Squad member and current AEW star Rubo Soho, Maxxine Dupri, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and more stars have liked the Instagram post as well.

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez sends message to Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez recently disclosed that she misses Liv Morgan and is hoping that the former champion returns soon.

During an interview on WWE's The Bump last June, Rodriguez delivered a heartfelt message to her tag team partner. Rodriguez told Morgan to come back when she is healthy and joked that throwing the former SmackDown Women's Champion around was her favorite thing to do.

"Liv, I miss you! Come back soon, but not too soon. Make sure you are healthy, make sure you are 100%, we've got business to take care of in the form of Shayna (Baszler) and Ronda (Rousey), but we will get to that when we get to that. But come back because I miss you. I miss my roquita. I love throwing around other people but throwing you around was my favorite," said Raquel Rodriguez. [From 26:29 - 26:48]

Liv Morgan is a fan favorite and is missed by many members of the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the popular star when she finally returns.

