Bianca Belair claims 6-time WWE champion is useless

Bianca Belair has a fair share of detractors owing to her recent booking on WWE TV. Upon return a few weeks ago, The EST is once again on the hunt for gold.

At Crown Jewel last Saturday, though, she came up short against IYO SKY. The title contest was not sans interference, as Bayley attempted to help out her Damage CTRL stablemate, but to no avail. In the closing moments of the bout, Kairi Sane made her WWE return and assisted the Japanese superstar in retaining her championship.

Earlier today on Twitter/X, Belair took a jab at SKY for allowing other stars to interfere in their match. However, when Bayley responded with 'Stfu,' the former champion took a savage shot at The Role Model:

"Sis… you really didn’t even help, you were just in the way… soo I really wasn’t even talking about you," Belair wrote.

The final shot of the Women's Championship match at Crown Jewel left a few questions. Most importantly, does Kairi Sane's return affect IYO SKY's relationship with Bayley?

Michael Cole's commentary was noteworthy as he mentioned how the six-time champion was the one who took out Sane in the latter's last match, which was all the way back in 2020.

Bayley says a Damage CTRL triple threat is WWE WrestleMania worthy

During the post-show press conference of Fastlane last month, Bayley was asked about a potential match between herself, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.

While she revealed that she did not think about it before, the 34-year-old did not rule out the possibility. She also called it a match worthy of The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"That would be a dream match of mine too. They [IYO SKY and Dakota Kai] are two of my best friends, two of the greatest ever, in my opinion, and that’s why we’ve come together and taken over the WWE in the women’s division. To me, that would be such an honor, such a dream, and that sounds like a WrestleMania match to me, but we’re not rushing this moment," said Bayley.

The trio got together at SummerSlam 2022 after each individual was off TV for a while. A year has passed, and Damage CTRL is on top of the women's division on Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you think a women's WarGames match will be booked this year between Team Belair and Team Bayley? Sound off in the comments section below!

