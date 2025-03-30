  • home icon
Bianca Belair, CM Punk, & others react to former WWE couple getting married 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 30, 2025 19:53 GMT
Belair and Punk will both be competing in major matches at WrestleMania. [Image credits: Bianca Belair on Instagram/ WWE.com]
Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and more stars have reacted to a former WWE couple getting married to each other. The stars in question exited the promotion last year.

Ricochet left the company last year and signed with All Elite Wrestling. He is in a relationship with Samantha Irvin in real life, who also surprisingly exited the promotion in 2024. The two stars recently got married to each other, and Irvin took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message today.

"WE DO 🤍 3.26.25 #simpatico," she wrote.
RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, Bianca Belair, Natalya, Braun Strowman, and CM Punk sent heartfelt messages to the happy couple today on Instagram. Many more stars also liked and commented on the Instagram post, and you can check out some of the reactions in the image below.

A bunch of stars reacted to Ricochet and Irvin&#039;s marriage today. [Image credit: Samantha Irvin on Instagram]
Ricochet was written off WWE television due to a brutal attack by Bron Breakker last year on RAW. Irvin announced her departure from the company in October 2024.

Samantha Irvin comments on why she left WWE last year

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently discussed why she decided to leave the company.

In an interview with USA Today, Irvin opened up about her decision to leave the promotion in 2024. She shared that her love for music was the main reason, as people started to look at her as an announcer rather than a singer.

"Touring is hard. It just became more and more sad as time went on, because it's like, ‘Wow, am I just not a singer anymore? Like, what am I doing?’ I know that I am a performer and being a ring announcer on WWE, it was the performance of a lifetime. But then when people stopped calling me for singing gigs, and now they're asking me to announce everything, I said, ‘Oh no, I took it too far.’ I was like, man, like, this cannot be forever," Irvin said. [H/T: USA Today]
Lillian Garcia served as Samantha Irvin's replacement on RAW following her exit but will now be performing at Saturday Night's Main Event moving forward. It will be interesting to see if Ricochet and Irvin ever return to the company sometime down the line.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
