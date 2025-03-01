Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sam Roberts, and other stars react after WWE name shares emotional update 

Bianca Belair, Sam Roberts, Renee Paquette, and a lot of other stars have reacted to an emotional update by a WWE name. She took to social media to share it.

Megan Morant shared the emotional news with her fans and colleagues that she was now 39 weeks pregnant and awaiting the delivery of her baby. She said that the birth could be any day now. She was very happy to share the news.

"Waiting on a baby 🐣💜 any day now 👀. #pregnant #pregnantrunner #motherrunners #mother #39weeks."

Trending

Like her, many other stars were happy as well, with Bianca Belair, Natalya, Sam Roberts, Renee Paquette, etc, all sharing their warmth and love with her through their comments and reactions on the post. They showed her they cared, with Sam Roberts pretending to be surprised as well, exclaiming, "You're pregnant?" Meanwhile, others wished her well, with Samantha Irvin saying that she was going to make an amazing mother and Bianca Belair also reacting with love to the post.

Everyone wished Megan Morant well after she shared the news (Credit: Megan Morant's Instagram)

While the WWE presenter could give birth at any moment, fans and her colleagues will be staying tuned for more news as the time draws near.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Megan Morant on her pregnancy.

