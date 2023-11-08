Bianca Belair reflects on controversial WWE Crown Jewel loss; shares pictures during her time in Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair looked at the bright side of her controversial loss at WWE Crown Jewel by reflecting on her time in Saudi Arabia.

Belair failed to recapture the WWE Women's Championship from Iyo Sky due to interference by Bayley and the returning Kairi Sane. She already "clowned" herself for expecting Sky to face her fairly last Saturday.

In a post on Instagram, the EST of WWE looked at the positives of her visit to Saudi Arabia and did not dwell on her loss.

"I didn’t get the outcome I wanted at #CrownJewel, but this was one of my most favorite trips! Thank you Saudi Arabia!" Belair wrote on her post.

Bianca Belair seemed to have enjoyed her time in Saudi Arabia, posting images with fans and animals. She also visited Boulevard City in Riyadh with fellow WWE superstars such as Shayna Baszler, Byron Sexton, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh. They went to places such as Barbie World, Nintendo Experience, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

What's next for Bianca Belair?

After what happened at WWE Crown Jewel, Bianca Belair will likely want her revenge on Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. It will also be interesting to see how Bayley will react to Sky recruiting Sane to help her.

Based on Belair's recent interaction with Bayley on social media, things are not finished between the former rivals. When Bayley told Belair to "stfu," this was her savage response:

"Sis… you really didn't even help, you were just in the way… soo I really wasn't even talking about you," Belair wrote.

Belair also put some doubt on Bayley's contributions to Iyo Sky's win at WWE Crown Jewel. That just made things a little more interesting with Survivor Series happening later this year.

What do you think will happen with the WWE Women's Championship picture after the events of Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

