"Bianca Belair was the right choice," "Absolutely Stupid" - WWE Universe reacts to 34-year-old joining popular faction on SmackDown

Factions have currently dominated WWE's main roster, as many superstars are thriving in groups. Recently, fans reacted to a popular star aligning with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, B-Fab and Ashante "Thee" Adonis were left alone in the promotion when Top Dolla was released from WWE. Later, Fab started to appear in segments with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross created his faction to feud with The All Mighty's clan.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, B-Fab appeared out of nowhere and assisted Lashley against Scarlett and Kross. WWE Universe reacted to the segment following the show. While many are happy with Fab's entry, fans wanted Bianca Belair to become a part of the stable.

Check out some reactions below:

B-Fab has wrestled a handful of matches on the developmental brand and the main roster across her two runs with the promotion.

Some believe this was a missed opportunity to add Belair as her show, Love and WWE, had just released on Hulu alongside Montez Ford.

Released WWE star heavily praises B-Fab; wants the management to give her a chance

Hit Row had a rocky start on WWE's main roster before being abruptly released from the promotion. However, the new regime gave the faction another chance and rehired 3/4th of the stable for a second run on the main roster under Triple H's creative leadership.

Unfortunately, the faction failed to make an impression on the audience, and Top Dolla was released from the company following the merger in September 2023. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dolla heavily praised B-Fab and asked the management to give her a chance on weekly television.

"B-Fab can do anything if they put her on TV. She can wrestle. She can talk. She can be a manager. She can be in a tag team. She can be a solo wrestler. She can do anything. She is one of the most talented people on this earth. She just has to be given a chance. Like, she has to be given a chance. That's all! They haven't even given her a chance."

Fab has finally got her big break on the main roster after aligning with Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what she does next on the blue brand.

