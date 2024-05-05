Bianca Belair shares heartfelt moment with real-life husband following major win at WWE Backlash

Bianca Belair and her real-life husband, Montez Ford shared an emotional moment following her victory today at WWE Backlash at the LDLC Arena in France.

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defended their Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill today at the premium live event. Cargill connected with Jaded on Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair quickly followed it up with a KOD on Asuka for the pinfall victory to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, WWE shared a heartwarming post on the company's official Instagram account. The Pride's Montez Ford and Belair are married in real life.

He greeted his wife after her victory at Backlash and the two shared a hug backstage. Ford and Belair then smiled at each other before the Women's Tag Team Champion walked away. Ford then hilariously noticed the cameras were filming him and said "now I've got to go win one (a title)" as seen in the post below.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are a very impressive duo and have the opportunity to dominate the women's tag team division in WWE. Only time will tell which tag team will be the first to challenge Cargill and Belair for the Women's Tag Team Championship.