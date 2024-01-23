Bianca Belair shares heartwarming message ahead of WWE RAW

Bianca Belair has had a busy week already, having been revealed as a cover star for WWE 2k24. With Royal Rumble 2024 taking place this weekend, The EST has shared a heartwarming message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's episode of RAW.

Tonight's show is shaping up to be a newsworthy edition of the red brand. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are set to have a face-to-face tonight on WWE RAW. Both stars will be battling in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday night.

Drew McIntyre also will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend. The former WWE Champion will be in action tonight against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. McIntyre took a shot at Priest and several other superstars ahead of tonight's show.

Earlier today, Cody Rhodes was named the cover athlete for WWE 2K24, and Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were revealed to be on the cover for the deluxe edition of the game, which will be released later this year. Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story ahead of RAW to send a heartfelt message to fans.

"What a day," she wrote.

Bianca Belair shares message on Instagram story.

Former WWE manager criticizes Bianca Belair's SmackDown promo

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently criticized Bianca Belair for being too casual on WWE SmackDown.

Belair confronted Damage CTRL on the blue brand earlier this month and vowed to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell noted that The EST interrupted five girls, and they didn't do anything about it. He added that Belair was far too casual with her promo and should have made her point more aggressively.

"I don't really like the interview with Bianca [Belair]. I just didn't. It didn't grab me. She walks in there with five girls. I'm thinking like h*ll, they beat the sh*t out of everybody else, why don't they just beat the sh*t out of her right now. That's what I'm thinking as a fan. All of a sudden she's standing there and she goes, 'Oh by the way.' She was too casual with it, I think. Maybe she'd have come up with a stick or something and said, 'Hey, don't even think about it because I gotta tell you something, girl.' Now she could've got the same point across in a different way, in an aggressive way," Dutch Mantell said. [1:01:11 - 1:01:46]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair won the Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023, but her title reign didn't last long. Iyo Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become the WWE Women's Champion and still holds the title. It will be fascinating to see if Belair can win the Women's Royal Rumble match for the 2nd time in her career this weekend.

