Bianca Belair to turn heel and align with Jade Cargill suggests WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry suggested Bianca Belair should turn heel on her return and join forces with Jade Cargill, who turned to her dark side on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The EST of WWE is currently out of action due to injury.

Cargill and Belair formed a dominant pair and were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions when Naomi took out the former AEW star in a backstage attack, forcing the latter out of action and replacing her as Bianca's tag team partner. Following her return, Jade Cargill began an intense feud with Naomi, while Belair decided to focus on her WrestleMania match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, the 36-year-old sustained an injury during the bout, and the storyline involving the three stars had to be dropped without Belair choosing a side.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry noted that he was hopeful that Bianca Belair would return as a heel. The veteran hailed The EST for her work as a heel in NXT.

"Hopefully in the future, when she heals up and she's 100%, Bianca Belair comes back. There was not a better heel in the history of NXT than Bianca was. She was the ultimate heel. It got her her job on the main roster. And then, for whatever reason, the crowd loved on her and they turned her babyface," said Henry.

Mark Henry pointed out that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were close to one another. The WWE Hall of Famer pitched the two stars to be a dominant heel duo before their eventual faceoff.

"But her and Jade are so close, why would they not allow them to—not be a tag team—but just to be support systems for each other, and get to the point that, 'Hey, maybe one of these days we're gonna have to cross paths, but we're not gonna talk about that until it happens.' And just allow them to be two evil people in pro wrestling, which I would love," Henry added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

You can listen to the podcast below:

Bianca Belair could be out of action longer than expected

Bianca Belair hasn't taken to the ring since WrestleMania 41. It was initially reported that The EST broke her finger. Her appearance as the Special Guest Referee for the No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at WWE Evolution gave the impression that she was close to making her in-ring return.

Unfortunately, the injury is much worse. It was recently reported that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion had suffered from a broken knuckle, and she was having trouble straightening her fingers.

It remains to be seen how much longer it takes for Bianca Belair to recover from the devastating injury and make her much-anticipated return.

