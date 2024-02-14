"Big" Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley and other WWE stars react to former World Champion's remorseless message to veteran

It appears "Big" Bronson Reed and Rhea Ripley reacted favorably to a heinous act on WWE RAW recently.

The Judgment Day gave beloved veteran R-Truth a beatdown this past Monday night. To add insult to injury, Finn Balor took to Instagram, sending a simple but effective three-word message to Truth and possibly the latter's fans:

"CRY LIE DENY," wrote Balor.

This was not even the first time they treated the veteran with disrespect. Moreover, JD McDonagh got a win over R-Truth as well, in a one-on-one match. The Judgment Day, along with Bronson Reed, reacted to the above post.

Check it out below:

Reactions to Finn Balor's Instagram post.

It remains to be seen what the payoff is to the R-Truth angle in The Judgment Day. After being deemed "Faction of the Year" according to various wrestling media outlets in 2023, including WWE itself, the faction of five are only looking to get stronger as a unit. The next step is probably a cash-in by Damian Priest.

WWE should give Damian Priest the "biggest moment" at WrestleMania XL, says Bully Ray

Damian Priest became Senor Money in the Bank last year in July. He has been heavily featured on RAW, but the man is yet to cash-in his contract, and it's hard to understand what the creative team has planned for him. This is all considering that no one really suspects The Archer of Infamy will successfully pull it off this close to The Showcase of Immortals, with some major storylines at play.

Be that as it may, Bully Ray suggested on Busted Open Radio last month that Priest should be booked to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania XL:

"He looks cool in his gear, he looks cool in his backstage stuff, I love how he's finding this groove and this rhythm in the way he speaks. He's got good base in his voice, as a matter of fact sometimes the less Priest says the better because it hits harder," Ray elaborated.

On account of Priest's commendable improvement as a performer, Ray added a scenario where the winner of the World Heavyweight Title contest drops the belt immediately to the Judgment Day star:

"What's wrong with that? That's the biggest moment you could give Damien Priest."

Meanwhile, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) at Elimination Chamber: Perth on February 24th.

