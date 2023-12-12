"Big push from HHH" - WWE fans want to see popular tag team align with Cody Rhodes to form a "new Nightmare Factory"

WWE RAW hosted a few big matches this week, including a main event consisting of Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fans now want to see Rhodes lead a new stable following the aftermath.

Rhodes and Nakamura kickstarted the rivalry with their first singles match on Monday night. They got to compete for some time in the final match of the night before The Artist got himself disqualified by using the red mist.

Following the heel's actions, The Creed Brothers came out to save Cody Rhodes and check on him. It wasn’t the first time the popular tag team came out to save a babyface, as they did earlier in the night when Judgment Day beat down R-Truth.

Following Julius and Brutus Creed’s actions, WWE fans took to Twitter to comment. Many pointed out that the brothers had no reason to come out to save The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, others were happy to see the babyface team helping out Cody Rhodes. Many now want to see Triple H pair the three men to form a new faction similar to the Nightmare Factory on the RAW brand.

Next week, the Creed Brothers will challenge Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. A win will help Brutus and Julius push ahead on the main roster.

However, interference from Dominik Mysterio or JD McDonagh could bring out Rhodes, who could form a faction with the brothers.

Cody Rhodes will look to get back at Shinsuke Nakamura on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has been built as a superhero babyface in WWE since his return to the company. He took down Seth Rollins early in his current stint and picked up a win over The Messiah while battling an injury.

Rhodes has also taken down Brock Lesnar in a series of matches, and he did so while fighting an injury again. It looks like a broken and bruised Cody Rhodes is much fiercer than a healthy one, and WWE may go down a similar road in the coming weeks.

Following this week’s episode of RAW, The American Nightmare was seen telling officials that he couldn’t see out of his left eye. This could be used in the storyline, and Rhodes could fight with an eyepatch on to take down Shinsuke Nakamura.

The two men are incredibly talented, and it will be great to see them in a series of matches. The next big clash between the two men could be booked for the first episode of RAW in 2024.

