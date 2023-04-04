"Biggest fraud" - WWE Universe upset over Triple H's booking of former 3-time Champion at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and several new challengers and champions were crowned under Triple H's regime at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, fans were visibly upset over his booking of former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the event.

Last month, the company announced two WrestleMania showcase matches for men and women, a Fatal 4 Way tag team match, with the winners receiving an opportunity to face the WWE Tag Team Champions in their respective divisions.

The women's match was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on Night Two, which enraged fans as the Baddest Woman on the Planet spent next to no time inside the squared circle but managed to win the match with a submission move.

Fans are disappointed in Triple H's booking of Ronda Rousey, especially on the Grandest Stage of Them All, where a rising star should've got the opportunity to make their name instead of an already established talent such as Rousey.

Check out some of the reactions:

Nicolas @NB3408 @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Triple H adding meaningless matches to the biggest show of the year @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Triple H adding meaningless matches to the biggest show of the year 👏👏👏👏

Go Chargers @Teamlows4eva @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Ronda has some sort of dirt on triple H. She knows where the body is buried. How does she get this push 🤷🏽‍♂️ @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Ronda has some sort of dirt on triple H. She knows where the body is buried. How does she get this push 🤷🏽‍♂️

fallenjedi1138 @nickhannah1138 @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Worst. Match. Ending. EVER! @RondaRousey is without a doubt, the worst performer they currently have on the roster. She does nothing to elevate the division and if anything she brings it down @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Worst. Match. Ending. EVER! @RondaRousey is without a doubt, the worst performer they currently have on the roster. She does nothing to elevate the division and if anything she brings it down

🍃NightshadeZ🍃 @N1ghtshadeZ

#WrestleMania Ronda Rousey is the biggest fraud WWE has ever put up, no idea what Hunter was thinking Ronda Rousey is the biggest fraud WWE has ever put up, no idea what Hunter was thinking #WrestleMania

Aaron Hariz @aaronharizmuaz hunter i have no idea what your obsession is with ronda rousey. i don’t get it. hunter i have no idea what your obsession is with ronda rousey. i don’t get it.

Zinfamous @ZinfamousHD @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Guess Ronda's not cleared yet, she took not one bump in this match... @WWE @RondaRousey @QoSBaszler Guess Ronda's not cleared yet, she took not one bump in this match...

. @Bub3m16



#WrestleMania Ronda Rousey really came in for 10 seconds and won. I love you HHH dnfjdsnfjdsfds Ronda Rousey really came in for 10 seconds and won. I love you HHH dnfjdsnfjdsfds#WrestleMania

It will be interesting to see what The Game does next with the former UFC Champion in the women's tag team division.

Triple H is reportedly set to make an appearance on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

Last year, Triple H was promoted and became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the Creative Head of the company after Vince McMahon retired and left the company.

Since becoming the CCO, Hunter has made sporadic appearances on live television and has strictly stayed professional. He has often held press conferences after premium live events to address the future of the shows.

According to a recent report, The Game is reportedly set to make an appearance on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. The report also states that Hunter has an important announcement to make, which will kick off the red brand episode tonight.

The report also states a possible interaction with Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how Triple H begins a new era for the company after a smashing week with two nights of the biggest premium live event of the year.

What are your thoughts on WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes