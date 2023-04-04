"Biggest fraud" - WWE Universe upset over Triple H's booking of former 3-time Champion at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is in the books, and several new challengers and champions were crowned under Triple H's regime at the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, fans were visibly upset over his booking of former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the event.
Last month, the company announced two WrestleMania showcase matches for men and women, a Fatal 4 Way tag team match, with the winners receiving an opportunity to face the WWE Tag Team Champions in their respective divisions.
The women's match was won by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on Night Two, which enraged fans as the Baddest Woman on the Planet spent next to no time inside the squared circle but managed to win the match with a submission move.
Fans are disappointed in Triple H's booking of Ronda Rousey, especially on the Grandest Stage of Them All, where a rising star should've got the opportunity to make their name instead of an already established talent such as Rousey.
It will be interesting to see what The Game does next with the former UFC Champion in the women's tag team division.
Triple H is reportedly set to make an appearance on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39
Last year, Triple H was promoted and became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the Creative Head of the company after Vince McMahon retired and left the company.
Since becoming the CCO, Hunter has made sporadic appearances on live television and has strictly stayed professional. He has often held press conferences after premium live events to address the future of the shows.
According to a recent report, The Game is reportedly set to make an appearance on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. The report also states that Hunter has an important announcement to make, which will kick off the red brand episode tonight.
The report also states a possible interaction with Roman Reigns. It will be interesting to see how Triple H begins a new era for the company after a smashing week with two nights of the biggest premium live event of the year.
