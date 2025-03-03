"Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina sends four-word message after unexpected heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025

"Black John Cena" Brendan Cobbina reacted to Cena's shocking heel turn last night at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and embraced his dark side in quite possibly the biggest heel turn in WWE history.

Ardent fans of Cena are aware of Brendan Cobbina. Back in 2021, Cobbina went viral on social media when many fans pointed out he shared a strong resemblance to the 16-time world champion.

Cobbina, like every member of the WWE Universe, was shocked to the core after John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber 2025.

Here's what he wrote on WWE's Instagram post:

"Still can't believe it."

The Rock's thoughts on John Cena's heel turn

Shortly after Elimination Chamber 2025 went off-air, The Rock appeared at the post-show press conference. He said the following about the iconic moment of Cena's heel turn:

"It was an amazing moment," The Rock said. "We as entertainers, whether in pro wrestling or in film or television or whatever it is, you really live for moments like that, where you can hopefully create something that can be very compelling and moving for the audience and take tonight, 38,000 strong here in Toronto, and what we have collectively thought about and talked about in the back before, and certainly after this moment is, no one knew really what was gonna happen." [H/T - WrestleZone]

Cena was a heel for a brief period way back in the early 2000s, during the early stages of his career. He made a name for himself with the "Dr. of Thugonomics" character on WWE SmackDown. Cena turned babyface mere months before WrestleMania XX in 2003-04 and never looked back.

He spent about two decades as a top babyface before finally turning heel last night. All Cena wants now is the Undisputed WWE Title that Cody Rhodes holds.

