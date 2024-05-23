Blockbuster first-time-ever match on the cards for Gunther; wrestling veteran makes a bold prediction

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette is excited to see Gunther face off against Randy Orton at King of the Ring. The 36-year-old star advanced to the finals of the tournament this past Monday night on RAW after he defeated Jey Uso.

It was a tough fight for The Austrian Anomaly as he faced "Main Event" Jey Uso for a place in the finals. The two stars gave it thier all but The Ring General emerged victorious after he placed Uso in a modified Sleeper Hold for the win. He will face the winner of Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the finals.

In a recent clip from the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran claimed that Orton didn't need the win at this point in his career. Rather, he hoped Randy could have a stellar match against The Ring General. Cornette claimed it would be great for The Viper to put over the former Intercontinental Champion in a possible marquee match-up at King and Queen of the Ring.

"It wouldn't do anything for Orton at this point in his career. And I don't think he needs it. But it would help the heel to have a victory over him. I don't want to see Gunther lose again so quick." He continued, "If Gunther beat Orton, that would be a valuable use of Randy Orton and a great fu*king match." [From 2:27 - 3:50]

Gunther and other WWE stars reached Saudi Arabia

With just a couple of days to go for the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, several WWE stars landed in Saudi Arabia this week.

The company shared a video on it's YouTube channel showing several stars emerging from the airport in Jeddah. This included the former Intercontinental Champion and King of the Ring tournament finalist Gunther. He was accompanied by his associate Ludwig Kaiser.

Other stars shown in the video included Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bayley, Chad Gable and Otis, Carmelo Hayes, and many more.

