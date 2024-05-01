Blockbuster WWE return 1,344 days since last match; potential new champion

Michin made a return to WWE NXT along with the rest of The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), as the latter defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont on Week Two of NXT Spring Breakin'.

The OC (Gallows, Anderson) have seemingly been part of the NXT brand since their return in October 2022 and have made regular appearances, along with their presence on the main roster. The faction moved to WWE SmackDown during the WWE Draft 2024.

However, this is not expected to keep them away from the developmental brand, as Michin later interrupted Ava's promo and declared for the tournament that will crown the inaugural Women’s North American Champion at the Battleground Premium Live Event.

Expand Tweet

She will join another 11 female stars who will compete in six qualifying matches, with the winners advancing to a Six-Pack Ladder Match for the championship.

The SmackDown star had a new look, while she made her first appearance on NXT in almost four years, as she hadn't competed in the black-and-yellow brand since late Summer of 2020. In fact, her last match on the developmental brand was on August 26, 2020, a whopping 1,344 days ago.

Expand Tweet

With that in mind, fans should expect to see her compete on WWE NXT in the coming weeks, seeking a shot at the inaugural Women's North American Championship.