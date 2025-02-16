Blockbuster WWE signing shows up to close major PLE; confronts TWO current champions

A major WWE signing showed up during a premium live event. She confronted two top champions on the show.

After Giulia defended her title in a breathtaking contest against Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, and Bayley in a Fatal Four Way, Stephanie Vaquer came out to the ring. Vaquer had won the NXT Women's North American Championship earlier in the night. Both women stood tall in the ring with their respective titles. However, Jordynne Grace's music hit and she walked out to the squared circle to confront the two titleholders.

Jordynne Grace's first WWE appearance took place at the Royal Rumble 2024. She made several sporadic appearances for NXT and even challenged for the brand's Women's Championship. The Juggernaut even defended her TNA Knockouts Title on the black and silver brand.

After Grace's contract with TNA Wrestling expired she signed with the Stamford-based promotion and made her first appearance as a WWE star at this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she was eliminated by Giulia.

Tonight was Jordynne Grace's first NXT appearance as a full-time member of the World Wrestling Entertainment. It looks like she already has her eyes set on becoming a champion in the black and silver brand. The only question that remains is which title will the Juggernaut go after first.

