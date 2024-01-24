"Bloodline eliminates him" - Wild fan theory proposes major title match in 2024 following former WWE Champion's Royal Rumble tease

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman tried their best to rationalize The Tribal Chief's victory at WrestleMania 39 to WWE Universe, claiming that they are only getting started. However, the second half of 2023 saw less of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Heading into the first premium live event of 2024, though, Reigns has so many potential challengers ahead of him. Be that as it may, a section of fans online feel a WWE Hall of Famer's recent tease was a sign of things to come.

The man in question is Hulk Hogan. Roman Reigns could finally surpass the former's WWE Championship record that has not been broken since the 1980s.

In order to do so, Reigns has to keep his title reign intact till the summer. A fan proposed The Hulkser challenging the Head of the Table at SummerSlam, while plenty of others joined in.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the Royal Rumble PLE, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal-Four Way match. This is the first time The Viper and The Phenomenal One are receiving the opportunity.

Do the aforementioned WWE Superstars have a legitimate chance at dethroning Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble?

Eric Bischoff believes so. The former RAW General Manager recently spoke about the number-one contenders on his podcast 83 Weeks, making an argument for The Megastar, who, according to Bischoff has not yet "peaked" in the Stamford-based promotion yet.

On the other hand, Styles is a wild card whose win would be just as noteworthy as the others, claimed the veteran:

"It all comes down to, from a business perspective, who do they wanna elevate? Who do they want to take a step up? Arguably I would look at, for discussion, I would say LA Knight. Come from out of nowhere. His star is ascending. He hasn't reached his peak. He certainly hasn't gone over peak. He's making forward progress fast, so there's an argument for that discussion."

As for AJ Styles:

"I think AJ Styles has been a sleeper that can overdeliver," Bischoff continued. "An argument there too."

Out of the three top stars, Eric Bischoff feels that Randy Orton has the least chance of ending Roman's title reign this Saturday night. Be that as it may, the veteran praised The Apex Predator's character work, calling the latter one of the biggest superstars of the last two decades.

What's your take on Roman Reigns possibly retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for another year? Sound off in the comments section below!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.