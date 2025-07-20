Bloodline legend finally addresses Seth Rollins injury; discusses WWE plans for The Visionary

A legendary member of the real-life Bloodline has commented on Seth Rollins' knee injury. The WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi also discussed the company's plans for The Visionary amid his injury hiatus.Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in a match against LA Knight. Despite conflicting reports about the severity of the injury, Mr. Money in the Bank confirmed on The Rich Eisen Show that he'll be out for a long period.Speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi was asked by co-host Joey Gaytan about Rollins' injury. The former Intercontinental Champion felt sorry for the WWE star, who he felt was being positioned to be a top dog in the company once again.&quot;I'm sorry that happened to Seth Rollins. He was just getting ready to step back in that position, to be able to kind of carry the ball. You can kind of see the switch slowly of the company trying to light him up, you know what I mean? At any given time, I always say this: 'That you know it sucks when a wrestler gets hurt, especially when it's time that you're getting to be involved in a big storyline or getting ready to be in that spot and hold that spot.'&quot;He added that The Visionary already knows what he has to do to get back on track and return stronger than ever.&quot;In due time, this ain't Seth Rollins first nor will it be his last. He's been down this road before, and I'm sure he'll be smart. He's going to work his a** off in therapy. He's going to do what he has to do to be able to come back,&quot; Rikishi said. [8:29 - 9:33]New photo of Seth Rollins after the injury surfacesSome fans still hope that Seth Rollins' injury was a work or just a minor one so that he could return at SummerSlam to create another headline for WWE. However, a recent photo of The Visionary appeared on social media showing him in a big knee brace and using crutches to move.Amid his injury, Rollins served as a guest host for The Rich Eisen Show and spoke about moving his knee brace. Along with conflicting reports, one reason why there's hope that it could be a work is due to WWE not releasing an official diagnosis on the injury.However, Rollins confirmed that his knee was still swollen when he went to Birmingham last Monday to get tested. He's still set to undergo further testing in the coming week or two in Los Angeles.