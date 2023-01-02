"Bloodline has too many enemies"- Wrestling world erupts after former WWE Champion initiates a feud with Roman Reigns' faction

The WWE Universe recently reacted to Drew McIntyre getting involved in a feud with The Bloodline.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa faced Sheamus in a singles match. The match was interrupted when The Usos distracted the referee. Although Sikoa won the match, Jimmy and Jey Uso came in and attacked The Celtic Warrior with a steel chair.

The Scottish Warrior made an appearance as he hit Solo and The Usos with a claymore, thus initiating a feud once again.

Wrestling fans gave out mixed reactions to The Scottish Warrior's feud with The Bloodline. While most fans wanted Drew to be the next champion by defeating Roman Reigns, others showcased their support for The Bloodline.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

WWE legend Kurt Angle said that Cody Rhodes might dethrone Roman Reigns

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently stated that Cody Rhodes might be the one to dethrone the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, he spoke about the probability of The American Nightmare facing The Tribal Chief at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event.

He detailed that Rhodes is capable of dethroning Reigns and also has a good number of fans supporting him.

"Oh, he (Cody Rhodes) was the first one I was going to pick. Cody Rhodes is the guy. I believe that they are probably going to do something at the Royal Rumble. I think he will probably win the Rumble and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You know, he is not exactly a young guy, and he has won the world title before (outside WWE). But he'd be the right person to do it. I think the fans have gotten behind him, and he's a big enough star right now to do that," said Kurt Angle.

It will be interesting to see if Cody will be the one to take off Roman Reigns' title or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

