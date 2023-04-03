Bloodline member explains why Roman Reigns is "The Money" in WWE ahead of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39

Bloodline member and Wiseman to The Tribal Chief, Paul Heyman, recently explained why Roman Reigns is the "money" of WWE ahead of his world title defense against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the final entrant in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to punch his ticket to WrestleMania. The American Nightmare will attempt to dethrone The Tribal Chief tonight and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as a tribute to the unfulfilled legacy of his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania, Cathy Kelley interviewed The Wiseman of The Bloodline and made an interesting claim about Reigns, stating that he is the "money" when it comes to sports entertainment.

"Where's the money? The Money? Roman Reigns. Do you see how easy that was? Oh and I can prove it to you. This is the largest-grossing WrestleMania of all time. Who is on top? Roman Reigns. This is the hottest WWE, therefore sports entertainment has ever been. Who is on top? Roman Reigns. It ain't Cody Rhodes," said Paul Heyman. [00:01 - 00:27]

Paul Heyman warns Cody Rhodes ahead of his match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes is just a few hours away from the biggest match of his career against Reigns in tonight's main event.

The Wiseman praised The American Nightmare for not crumbling under the lights but claimed that he will fall to The Tribal Chief tonight in the main event of WrestleMania.

"He [Cody Rhodes] didn't crumble under the lights. He didn't crack under the pressure that we put him under. He's not wilting under the stress, he is ready for the main event of WrestleMania, ready to lose to your Tribal Chief. Ready to lose to The Head of the Table. Ready to lose to the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, The Money, Roman Reigns," added Heyman. [00:28 - 01:05]

WWE @WWE



With his family in attendance, can The Rhodes family has arrived!With his family in attendance, can @CodyRhodes finish the story and defeat @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania The Rhodes family has arrived! With his family in attendance, can @CodyRhodes finish the story and defeat @WWERomanReigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania? 👀🔥 https://t.co/ysW1qchiHB

Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship for the third year in a row tonight at WrestleMania. The Usos' historic title reign came to an end last night at the hands of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It will be fascinating to see what happens to The Bloodline if The Tribal Chief comes out on the losing end tonight at the biggest show of the year.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes