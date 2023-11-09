Bloodline member finally reacts to major Crown Jewel moment

A member of The Bloodline has finally reacted to a major moment from WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

The Bloodline celebrated a huge night this past Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Solo Sikoa picked up a dominant victory over John Cena at the Premium Live Event. Cena had mocked Sikoa leading up to the match and referred to The Enforcer as a discount version of Taz. However, Sikoa got his revenge at the PLE and defeated Cena with ease.

Roman Reigns put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against LA Knight in the show's main event. Knight gave it everything he had, but he could not overcome the interference from The Bloodline during the match. Reigns emerged victorious, and his historic reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will continue.

The promotion shared a video of a major moment during the main event of Crown Jewel. Knight connected with a slam on Jimmy Uso while he was interfering in the match but turned around into a Spear courtesy of The Tribal Chief. The Spear sent both superstars crashing through the barricade and to the floor below.

The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, took to his Instagram story to share the moment, as seen in the image below.

Heyman shares moments from Crown Jewel on Instagram.

Former WWE Superstar EC3 reveals he is shocked that The Bloodline storyline is still going on

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 recently disclosed that he is surprised that the storyline is still being told on WWE television after several years.

During an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted that the storyline has been going on for three years, and that is not normally the case. EC3 added that he was shocked to see the promotion stick to a storyline and have it work out.

"Every angle is a three to six-month kinda thing and this has been three years. So, I'm just shocked that they committed to something and it's worked because they're absolutely horrible at everything else. Like the rest is just garbage. Hot, hot, p*e garbage water."

The Bloodline was once the most powerful faction in the company, but many WWE fans now feel that The Judgment Day has surpassed them. Only time will tell what the future holds for the faction and how long Roman Reigns will be able to hold onto his championship.

