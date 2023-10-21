"Bloodline member interference", "We deserve better" - Wrestling fans turn wild after major WWE announcement for Crown Jewel

The wrestling world has disparaged WWE after announcing The Bloodline's Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The 2023 Crown Jewel PLE is slated to take place on November 4th, 2023 at the Mohammed Abdo Arena, Riyadh. For the show, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley will defend her women's world title in a Fatal-5-Way match.

The feud between Knight and Reigns kicked off on the last Friday Night SmackDown when the latter made his massive return. John Cena acknowledged The Tribal Chief before introducing the 40-year-old star to the champion.

The Megastar asserted that in Reigns' absence he ruled the Blue brand show. Even during a WWE live event, The Bloodline leader ate a BFT finisher at the hands of Knight. The 40-year-old star asserted that he would dethrone Roman Reigns and take his title.

Hence a few moments ago, WWE announced that The Tribal Chief will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against LA Knight in the main event of the show.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans took to social media to slam the Stamford-based promotion and predicted that Reigns would win the title one way or another.

Check out some fan reactions below:

One fan said that eventually, a new or existing Bloodline member will interfere for Reigns to cap off the victory.

Expand Tweet

A fan noted that the WWE Universe deserves better match stipulation given that Roman Reigns may not suffer a loss in Saudi Arabia.

Expand Tweet

Some fans shared that it's too early for LA Knight, but even if he suffers an upset, he won't get buried like other stars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A user mentioned that The Head of the Table will retain his championship with the same old boring finisher.

Expand Tweet

A new member could join Bloodline and help Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

As mentioned above, the WWE Universe is predicting that The Tribal Chief could use a new trick to retain his title over LA Knight in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, the company has teased a new star's potential alliance with Reigns' faction on NXT. On an episode of NXT, Paul Heyman was spotted backstage with The Rock's daughter Ava Raine.

Expand Tweet

The Wiseman tried to lure Raine to join The Bloodline since the group is one member down following Jey Uso's exit to RAW. The female star could make her main roster debut and help Roman Reigns put down Knight in an unexpected manner.

Only time will tell if The Rock's daughter joins forces with The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel and be a part of his faction.

Do you want to see Ava Raine in The Bloodline faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches