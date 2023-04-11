Bloodline members get enormous win to impress Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey picked up a massive win against Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) to impress Roman Reigns.

Since The Tribal Chief retained his title at WrestleMania 39, he could not overcome the fact that Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their tag team titles to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Due to the same, Roman Reigns has lately only been seen with Solo Sikoa on WWE programming and not with the twins of The Bloodline stable.

On the latest episode of the red brand, The Usos gave everything to impress the Head of the Table, as mentioned on commentary. Even though Alpha Academy had an advantage in size thanks to Otis, the former RAW Tag Team Champions could not overpower The Bloodline members.

In the closing moments, The Usos turned their attention to Otis at ringside and sent him crashing over the announcers' table. Gable had Jimmy Uso in sight and hit a diving headbutt for a near fall.

Chad Gable went for an ankle lock, but Jey got out. The Usos hit a double superkick, followed by 1D, to pick up the win for The Bloodline.

Only time will tell if Roman Reigns will be impressed with the efforts of The Usos after their loss at 'Mania.

