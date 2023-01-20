"Bloodline needs a woman" - Twitter erupts after rumors of WWE being interested in bringing back Naomi

WWE is reportedly interested in bringing Naomi back to the company. According to a recent report from Fightful, the company is "confident" about her return.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 after reportedly having a dispute with the creative team. The duo was forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The wrestling world on Twitter also reacted to reports of WWE being interested in bringing back the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Multiple Twitter users suggested that the former Funkadactyl could join forces with The Bloodline.

Meanwhile, a large portion of fans want to see the 35-year-old return at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Gavin @gavinwainio @SeanRossSapp Put her in the Bloodline. Would be a perfect role for her @SeanRossSapp Put her in the Bloodline. Would be a perfect role for her

Hunter @HPawss @SeanRossSapp QUEEN. If she joins bloodline I hope it’s with Tamina. If she goes solo I hope she wins the title @SeanRossSapp QUEEN. If she joins bloodline I hope it’s with Tamina. If she goes solo I hope she wins the title 😭

Jordan @romanreignsson @SeanRossSapp I had a dream last night naomi joined the bloodline @SeanRossSapp I had a dream last night naomi joined the bloodline 😭😭😭

Legit_Boss36 @SashaMania36 @SeanRossSapp Don't put her in the Bloodline. Naomi needs to be pushed strictly as a babyface in order to have a successful run. @SeanRossSapp Don't put her in the Bloodline. Naomi needs to be pushed strictly as a babyface in order to have a successful run.

Former WWE star Cameron recently opened up about real-life heat with Naomi

During her time with WWE, Cameron worked closely with Naomi. Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, the former superstar opened up about WWE producers trying to stir up issues between her and the 35-year-old.

Cameron further opened up about getting into a physical confrontation with her former tag team partner. She said:

"It was so bad, to the point I was like, 'We're not friends anymore,'" Cameron said. "I was like, 'I'm not friends with you.' I was like, 'I'm done. You're good.' It was bad. I remember being in each other's face. I pushed her, she pushed me, and I was like, 'Don't you f*cking touch me.'"

Cameron isn't the only WWE star The Glow has worked closely with within the company. As mentioned above, she was in a tag team with Sasha Banks before the walkout incident.

Banks (now Mercedes Mone) recently debuted for New Japan Pro Wrestling x STARDOM at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naomi and Bayley were also in attendance at the Tokyo Dome to show support for the former WWE star, who confronted KAIRI in her first appearance.

It now remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion is open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion or if she's willing to take a route similar to her former tag team partner.

Would you like to see The Glow back in WWE in 2023? Sound off in the comment section

