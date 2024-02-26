Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan sends a request to John Cena in a heartfelt update

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan recently sent a heartfelt message to John Cena and Sunil Singh from The Bollywood Boyz. The 58-year-old also had a small request for the two performers.

Earlier this month, The Cenation Leader paid homage to the iconic actor. In a video posted by Sunil Singh on X, the 16-time world champion was introduced as a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan. The two wrestlers followed it by singing a popular song pictured on The Badshah of Bollywood.

The veteran actor recently took to X to thank the two performers for their heartwarming gesture. He further stated he would send the two his latest songs and requested the duo to sing the songs for him:

Expand Tweet

John Cena opens up about Vince McMahon allegations

Former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon earlier this year, accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The 78-year-old had no choice but to resign from TKO Group Holdings.

During his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, John Cena shared his thoughts regarding the allegations and the lawsuit. Cena explained how he handled the entire situation, considering his relationship with the former chairman:

"I don't think it is complicated to talk about. It is complicated to listen to. That is why I don't necessarily put a lot of time and equity into it. There is still a long way to go. I can say this, I’m a big advocate of love, and friendship, and honesty, and communication, in the same breath. I’m also a big advocate of accountability. If someone's behavior lies so far outside of your value system that the balance shifts of, 'I can't operate in a world where this works.' That's the end result of being accountable," he said.

Expand Tweet

John Cena further spoke about his love for Mr. McMahon while also stating that he had some responsibilities towards the Stamford-based company, too:

"I've openly said, I love the guy, I have a great relationship with the guy, and that’s that. It's largely my construct of operating with honesty and communication. Those are strong leads to handling any problem or achievement. The whole thing is super unfortunate, and it s**ks. It deals with an individual I love and an entity I love. I want everyone to have the experience that I have. Not only do I tell a friend that I love them, but I switch to the entity and say, 'How can I help?'"

John Cena is currently away from the company. His last in-ring appearance was in a losing effort against Solo Sikoa in a singles match at Crown Jewel.

What are your thoughts on John Cena's words regarding the Vince McMahon situation? Sound off in the comments section below.