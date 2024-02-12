Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has an EPIC reaction to The Rock's heel turn after 21 years

The Rock's heel turn has received a response from none other than Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has been a massive WWE fan since he was a kid.

At the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, The Great One turned heel after 21 years and slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter disrespected The Bloodline. He recently shared a lengthy Instagram post taking a massive shot at The American Nightmare.

The post received tons of responses, with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan commenting as well. Dhawan noted that heel Rock was the reason why he became a Dwayne Johnson fan in the first place. Dhawan then pointed out how Johnson began taking over WWE after joining The Nation of Domination.

What exactly did The Rock say in his profanity-laden Instagram post?

The Rock is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to establishing himself as a top heel once again. He addressed his slap to Cody Rhodes in his Instagram post and didn't mince his words one bit.

Check out what he wrote:

"I was born into this crazy world and I love every second of it. It’s been decades since pro wrestling has been buzzing like this for WRESTLEMANIA and this has become rare air that we’re all breathing, and it’s very fu*king cool & exciting for us, as wrestlers, our company and most importantly - all our fans. Your hero fuc*ed around and he found out quick what happens when you talk about our family with disrespect. Lines crossed and blurred - bring it. We don’t toe the mark for no one. Road to Wrestlemania begins…"

Varun Dhawan, like many other fans of Johnson, is excited to see what heel Rock has in store for the WWE Universe on the Road to WrestleMania XL. The former WWE Champion is bound to play a major role at The Show of Shows.

