"Book it Hunter" - Fans believe 33-year-old star should win the United States Championship following WWE Draft 2023

The WWE Draft exceeded fans' expectations as several superstars found new homes, and many upcoming stars from the developmental brand got their main roster call-ups as well. After RAW, SmackDown made their final pick in the form of Grayson Waller, and fans can't wait for him to beat Austin Theory to win the United States Championship.

Last year, Austin Theory suffered one of the biggest losses of his career with a failed Money in the Bank contract cash-in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship. The incident led to Theory's character development, eventually winning the title from The Visionary.

Austin Theory also scored a monumental victory over John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Last night, the landscape of WWE changed during the Draft, and SmackDown picked Grayson Waller to close the event. Fans believe Waller will end Theory's tyranny as the United States Champion over the summer by winning his first championship.

Gunther (Intercontinental Champion) and Austin Theory (United States Champion) switched brands with their respective championships. Fans are incredibly high on the 33-year-old star and believe Austin Theory's title reign is in jeopardy after the WWE Draft.

Grayson Waller wants Brock Lesnar to F'5 a WWE Hall of Famer

Last year, Grayson Waller became the inaugural Iron Survivor winner at NXT Deadline and feuded with Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. After failing to win, Waller began targeting WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on the developmental brand.

After weeks of causing havoc on NXT, Michaels finally agreed to appear on Grayson Waller Effect to address the issue. Instead, Michales booked Waller against a returning Johnny Gargano in an unsanctioned match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Unfortunately, Waller lost the match to Gargano. Last night, Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce came out to announce the next round. Earlier, Brock Lesnar came marching down the ring to eventually confront Cody Rhodes. During the segment, Waller tweeted that he wants Lesnar to hit an F'5. Check it out:

Waller was picked by the blue brand during the draft. The full impact of the draft will take place after WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see what Grayson Waller does on SmackDown.

