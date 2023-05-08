"Book it for Saudi," "3-second squash" - Fans react to 29-year-old star being a threat to Roman Reigns after WWE Backlash

Many wrestling fans do not agree with a WWE personality's claim that a 29-year-old star is ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the title.

Roman successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief was able to defeat Cody Rhodes after Solo Sikoa interfered and struck The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike. The wrestling world is waiting to find out who Roman's next challenger will be and WWE personality/radio host Sam Roberts had an interesting suggestion.

"If I'm The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, I am looking at Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny is a recording artist - to be the best recording artist in the world. Bad Bunny has now proven he can do it in tag team, Battle Royal, and singles. I'm putting it on the record right now, Roman Reigns needs to be aware of Bad Bunny! Because he is a threat to the table!" said Sam Roberts. [00:01 - 00:27]

Bad Bunny may have had an impressive victory over Damian Priest last night at Backlash, but most fans disagree that Reigns should be worried about the popular musician.

Sergio @SergioR_209 @WWETheBump @sanbenito @WWERomanReigns Let's makes this simple; no Bunny/Reigns match at all please! Thank you and move along! @WWETheBump @sanbenito @WWERomanReigns Let's makes this simple; no Bunny/Reigns match at all please! Thank you and move along!

Tensions continue within The Bloodline during Roman Reigns' absence at WWE Backlash

Roman Reigns may not have been at Backlash last night, but his presence was certainly felt during the six-man tag team match.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa teamed up to battle Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle. During the match, Jey and Solo Sikoa almost traded punches with each other after Solo tagged himself in.

Jey tagged himself back in and shouted that he is Sikoa's brother, not The Tribal Chief. However, Sikoa eventually picked up the victory for the group after hitting Riddle with the Samoan Spike. Jey and Solo stared at each other after the match as Jimmy Uso was oblivious to the tension between the two superstars.

pau @316REIGNS jimmy doesn’t even know what the hell happened by the way.



the tension between solo & jey was felt through the damn SCREEN MAN jimmy doesn’t even know what the hell happened by the way. the tension between solo & jey was felt through the damn SCREEN MAN https://t.co/ey31PRvfEg

Roman has relied on The Bloodline to ensure that he remains the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It will be interesting to see how long he can hang onto the title if The Bloodline were to finally implode.

