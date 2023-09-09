"Book it Triple H" - WWE fans want to see 44-year-old battle The Great Khali in his final match

The Great Khali has teased one more match in WWE, and fans have suggested a former superstar as his opponent. The star in question is the recently released former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

WWE recently held the Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad, India. The Great Khali made an appearance at the show and hinted that he may have one more match left in him. Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona suggested himself as Khali's final opponent, but fans have someone else in mind.

CM Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling ahead of last week's episode of Collision. He got into an altercation with Jack Perry during All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27 and was subsequently let go by the company.

After Khali announced that he could return for one more match in WWE, some fans took to social media to suggest that he battle CM Punk. The fans in Hyderabad also chanted for CM Punk during the match between Natalya and Zoey Stark at Superstar Spectacle.

Many wrestling fans also suggested Omos as a possible final opponent of Khali in WWE. Omos has not competed in a match since coming up short in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam 2023.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long reveals a fan once followed The Great Khali

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently shared a wild story about a fan following The Great Khali.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long discussed a time when one of Khali's female fans started following him. The former SmackDown General Manager claimed that the female fan followed the former world champion for three towns before someone finally called the police.

"Great story. Me and Khali were riding, and just out of the blue, this black girl, I don't know, had some attraction to Khali, and she would follow us from every town we would go to. She would drive and follow us just to buy a ticket, just to go and see him. That was strange. I think she followed us to three towns until Mike Chioda or someone called up the police because we didn't know what she was up to," said Teddy Long.

You can check out the full video below:

The Great Khali is a legendary performer in the wrestling industry and has garnered an incredible following around the world. It will be interesting to see if the 51-year-old does decide to return to the company for one more match in the future.

