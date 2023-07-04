"Book it Triple H" – WWE Universe wants unique stipulation for Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam

Shayna Baszler shocked the WWE Universe when Baszler turned on her partner, Ronda Rousey, and lost the tag titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The rivalry between the two stars is picking up and fans want the first-time-ever match to be contested inside a Fight Pit at SummerSlam.

This past weekend at the MITB premium live event, the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championships defended their titles against former champions in Morgan and Rodriguez. During the final moments of the match, The Queen of Spades shockingly attacked her partner and left her in the middle of the ring.

The two lost the titles, but this was the start of their feud heading into SummerSlam. Fans believe that a first-time-ever Women's Fight Pit match would be the perfect stipulation for the two before Ronda Rousey potentially leaves WWE after the event.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Then what in the hell are we doing. @WWE If this feud doesn't end up in the Fight Pit.Then what in the hell are we doing. @WWE If this feud doesn't end up in the Fight Pit. Then what in the hell are we doing.

The Fight Pit is a match that was introduced in the developmental brand during the Pandemic Era. Matt Riddle and former superstar Timothy Thatcher are the only two stars to have won the match in WWE. The company will make history if Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler agree to compete in a first-ever Women's Fight Pit match at SummerSlam.

Shayna Baszler cut a passionate promo on Ronda Rousey on WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were drafted to Monday Night RAW during the annual WWE Draft as a tag team. The two quickly rose to the top and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. However, they won the vacant tiltes in a Fatal-4-Way match.

After unifying the titles with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships, former champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez confronted the duo and demanded a rematch. Unfortunately for Rousey, Baszler turned on her during their title defense in London.

Last night, the Baddest Woman on the Planet came out to address Shayna Baszler's attack, and demanded an explanation from The Queen of Spades. Instead, fans cheered for Baszler and she cut a passionate promo on Rousey and apologized to the fans for bringing her into the industry.

This led to a brawl between the two stars, and Baszler got the upper hand when she hit Rousey with a devastating knee. It will be interesting to see how the two women will settle their differences ahead of the hottest party of the summer. Fans are already pushing for a Fight Pit match between the two former MMA stars.

What are your thoughts on Rousey vs. Baszler? Sound off in the comments section below.

