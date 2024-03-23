"Bopping his meat every night to John Cena" - Roman Reigns calls 27-year WWE legend a "di*k rider"

Roman Reigns recently took a shot at WWE veteran and legendary commentator Michael Cole.

Cole has been working with the WWE since 1997 and is considered the voice of the company. He is the lead commentator on Monday Night RAW alongside Pat McAfee.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Reigns took a shot at McAfee's co-host by calling him a "di*k rider" for his excitement over John Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion was previously unsuccessful in challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship.

"When he came back to face John Cena, Michael Cole was bopping his meat every night to John Cena. [McAfee impersonates Cole] ‘Oh! The GOAT is back! The GOAT is back! The Greatest Of All Time! I used to have beers with John Cena!’ That whole thing, Michael Cole," said Reigns.

Reigns continued taking shots at Cole:

"Big di*k rider, that Michael Cole. You know what I’m saying?" added Reigns [H/T: WrestleZone]

Roman Reigns took a shot at CM Punk

CM Punk is currently on the WWE injured list but will appear on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in Chicago, Illinois.

Speaking during the same edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion took shots at the former WWE Champion. Reigns said:

"So I'm not one of them people, once I got there, it wasn't what I... I'm not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it's like, 'It's not what I expect, so, I'm gonna bi*ch' about it, no."

Roman Reigns will put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. However, on Night 1 of the show, he will team up with The Rock for a tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

A loss for Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 will reflect on the following night's main event.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Are you excited for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion