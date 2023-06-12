"Boring", "We don't want this" – Fans tear into WWE after major rematch announcement

WWE has been building some great live shows in recent months. An upcoming live event in Charleston, West Virginia, is set to host a major rematch, but fans aren’t too excited about it.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik will go head-to-head at the upcoming live show on June 18, 2023. The duo last faced each other at WrestleMania 39, but it looks like the creative team isn’t ready to put their rivalry to rest.

The two superstars will meet in a Father’s Day Street Fight in West Virginia. It will be the first time WWE will introduce this stipulation to fans.

Gunther will be seen in an Intercontinental Championship match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura at the event while Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz.

The Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik bout has received a mixed response from fans. While it will not be televised and only take place on a live show, many fans think that WWE should shelve the rivalry and move on. Many believe it's time for Dominik Mysterio to move on to better things.

Dominik Mysterio was unsuccessful at defeating his father at WrestleMania 39. The loss did not dent his value as he has marched ahead as a top heel on RAW with The Judgment Day.

However, the company could book some better rivalries for him going forward. He is working in Rhea Ripley’s shadow and needs to get some big moments on his own to become a future champion for the company.

Konnan thinks El Hijo del Vikingo is just like a WWE Hall of Famer

Many current wrestlers have been compared to Rey Mysterio over the years. Ricochet, Dominik, and Santos Escobar are some of the big stars who have been compared to the Hall of Famer over the years.

However, wrestling legend Konnan believes that an AEW star is most like Rey in the ring. Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Konnan said that El Hijo del Vikingo is the next Rey Mysterio. He added that the star was “incredible,” but his bookings in AEW were disappointing.

"The next Rey Mysterio is already here. He's wrestling with AEW, but they haven't promoted him as they should, and his name is El Hijo del Vikingo. This kid's incredible," said Konnan.

Konnan is very close to Rey Mysterio in real life, and it's great to hear high praise from him about an AEW star. It would also be great to see Vikingo perform in WWE someday and reach new heights.

Are you interested in a rematch between Rey and Dominik? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

