"Bout to get that Dom treatment," "GOAT sh*t" - WWE fans in awe of heartbreaking betrayal in 'WrestleMania-worthy rivalry'

The WWE Universe recently reacted to a heartbreaking betrayal during the 2024 NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event.

Vengeance Day showcased several high-profile matches featuring top NXT talents. In the main event, Trick Williams faced Ilja Dragunov with the NXT Championship on the line. Carmelo Hayes was present at ringside to support Williams. However, after the former North American Champion failed to capture the gold, Hayes betrayed him, attacking him from behind.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle recently posted a video covering the unexpected betrayal, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One fan said they liked the segment and compared it to Triple H's betrayal of Shawn Michaels.

A Twitter user believed Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams' budding rivalry would be "WrestleMania-worthy."

A fan wrote that Hayes would now get booed just like top RAW heel Dominik Mysterio.

Some fans were heartbroken to see Carmelo Hayes turn on Trick Williams at Vengeance Day:

One Twitter user loved the storyline and the way the betrayal was booked on Sunday:

A Twitter user believed Carmelo Hayes was jealous of Trick Williams' popularity, leading to the angle:

Another fan loved the way WWE produced the betrayal at Vengeance Day:

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens praised Carmelo Hayes' in-ring talent

On a recent episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Carmelo Hayes locked horns in the semifinals of the United States Championship tournament. Following the match, KO praised Hayes' talent and said the NXT star gave him a run for his money:

"Look Carmelo Hayes is a fantastic professional wrestler. Let me say this. And you remember when he told me that I wasn't gonna little bro him? You were right there with me. I still don't know what that means. I don't know if I little bro'd him in this match. Didn't feel like it. Felt like, if anything, he was little bro-ing me. Really gave me a run for my money. Carmelo, I'm sure we'll see each other soon again, and again, and again for a really long time."

Some fans believe a feud between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will start on the main roster, and the duo could even lock horns at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see what's next for the former teammates.

