Brandi Rhodes has a hilarious reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura's poem on RAW

Brandi Rhodes regularly tweets about her husband Cody and his feuds on WWE television, being active in tweeting against Shinsuke Nakamura, the man who has assaulted her husband numerous times now. She responded hilariously to his poem on RAW.

This week on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura was set to read a poem about The American Nightmare in the spirit of the holiday season. As you may know, Cody Rhodes' almost guaranteed win last week against Nakamura was taken away when The Japanese star sprayed mist over his face.

Brandi Rhodes said that Shinsuke Nakamura needed to get that a** beat after his silly poem.

"Yeah he needs that a** beat after that silly poem."

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has seemingly had enough with Nakamura, cut his story time short, and attacked him backstage, leading to a brawl. The security eventually intervened and separated them, but Brandi Rhodes almost got her wish in seeing Nakamura getting his backside beaten.

It's going to be interesting to see where or when this feud ends. Cody made it clear that they aren't done and he is looking to gain momentum ahead of the 2023 Royal Rumble - which he was the first man to announce his entry for.