Brandi Rhodes reacts to Cody Rhodes crying on WWE RAW; takes a shot at The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, recently took a shot at The Bloodline after her husband cried on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

During last week's episode of SmackDown, Rhodes finally took his revenge against The Rock by slapping the latter across the face after he talked trash about The American Nightmare's family. However, on this week's edition of RAW, Cody cried while delivering an emotional promo, talking about how he wanted to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for his family.

Brandi Rhodes has now taken to X/Twitter to react to Cody Rhodes crying on television. She seemingly took a massive shot at The Bloodline by stating that her family tree might not be as big, but her family members are always there for each other.

"Sitting here designing an ad for my yoga studio...crying into the rosé I shouldn't be drinking. This family tree may not be as big as some, but we go hard for each other."

You can check out Brandi Rhodes' tweet below:

The American Nightmare is hell-bent on finishing his story and finally winning a world title at WrestleMania 40.

Former WWE head writer took a massive shot at Cody Rhodes for crying on RAW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not like when Cody Rhodes cried on television as he believes "real men" no longer watch wrestling for this reason.

"Bro, the freaking crying man, again. I'm gonna give a fake title to my mother?" Russo continued, "I'm gonna hand that prop to my mom and I'm getting all choked up and I'm crying? Bro, like get over it man. This is why real men have been turned off to professional wrestling. We don't want to see grown b*tt wrestlers crying in the ring every week. That's great for your namby-pamby marks bro, that's wonderful. This is why real men no longer watch wrestling."

Many fans believe The Rock will eventually betray Roman Reigns during the latter's match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

