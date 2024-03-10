Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, and many other WWE Superstars react to Liv Morgan's heartwarming update

Liv Morgan returned to WWE at The Royal Rumble and has since been in her "Revenge Era," which will seemingly lead her all the way to Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, who was responsible for her recent hiatus.

Morgan is a popular, well-liked superstar both inside and outside of the ring and was recently able to be part of WWE's community projects. The former Smackdown Women's Champion visited a number of children as part of the project. Liv made a post on Instagram to share an update on how much she enjoys this part of her job.

While many fans have commented on how great Morgan is with the kids that she meets, several WWE Superstars have also commented on the update, including Bianca Belair and Maxxine Dupri, who shared their love with heart-eye emojis.

The likes of Natalya, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez, Jade Cargill, and Sonya Deville have all liked the post as well. WWE Superstars know that giving back to the community is a massive part of their job, and it seems like there are many stars who love being able to give back.

Will Liv Morgan be part of WWE WrestleMania next month?

Liv Morgan has picked a fight with Becky Lynch recently, and it seems like the two women are struggling to end their issues with Nia Jax watching their every move. Morgan was offended when Lynch cost her the win over Jax a few weeks ago. This past week on RAW, she then did the same thing and cost The Man a win over Jax.

It seems like the two women are set to come to blows next Monday on RAW, and Liv's path to WrestleMania could become much clearer if Jax once again involves herself.

Liv Morgan currently doesn't have a match set for WrestleMania, but there are rumors going around that WWE will turn the current Women's Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch into a Fatal Four-Way by adding Morgan or Jax into the mix.

