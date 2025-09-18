  • home icon
  Braun Strowman breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

Braun Strowman breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 18, 2025 12:40 GMT
Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion
Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion [Image credits: star's Instagram]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently took to social media to break his silence after his massive announcement outside the Stamford-based promotion. Strowman is a former Universal Champion.

Braun Strowman is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The star's first stint with World Wrestling Entertainment lasted from 2013 to 2021, during which he was an integral part of The Wyatt Family. He returned to the WWE in 2022, but was released from his contract in May 2025.

USA Network recently made a massive announcement related to The Monster of All Monsters. The former WWE Universal Champion is all set for his upcoming show, Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, in which he will try different cuisines from multiple restaurants. The show will premiere on October 24, 2025.

Following this announcement, Strowman took to X/Twitter to break his silence. The former Wyatt Family member sent a message to his followers, asking if they were ready to watch his show.

"I hope y’all are hungry!!!" he wrote.

Check out his post below:

Former WWE star Braun Strowman revealed he didn't need to undergo surgery for his wrist injury

Braun Strowman recently shared an X-ray of his broken wrist that needed surgery. However, the former WWE star later took to his Instagram Stories to provide an update, revealing that he no longer needed to undergo surgery as his doctor told him his wrist bones were "already crooked" and surgery wouldn't make much of a difference.

"All right. Update on this guy, I don't have to have surgery, that's great. The doc got in and looked at my X-rays and stuff, and since it's been broken multiple times, and the bones are already crooked. He figured surgery would not be a good option, because my hand's gonna be ugly regardless, and the only reason I have surgery is to try and make my knuckles pretty, and well, my hand's been ugly for a long time from passing these bad boys out. So we're just gonna be in a cast for a little bit. Back to work," Strowman said.

It remains to be seen if Braun Strowman will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
bell-icon Manage notifications