Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair and other WWE Superstars react to Nia Jax's stunning new post

Nia Jax stunned the wrestling world with her recent post, which also caught the attention of her fellow WWE colleagues, such as Braun Strowman and Charlotte Flair.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been a force to be reckoned with since returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut. She has wreaked havoc in her second stint with the company, targetting top stars like Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. Jax is also undefeated in the singles competition since her comeback.

The Samoan superstar has undergone a significant transformation in the last few months. She recently posted a series of pictures on Instagram, which garnered reactions from Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Kayla Braxton, and many others.

Strowman pointed out that the caption could easily be taken out of context while Flair just showed admiration for the star's look. Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, and Jade Cargill also expressed their appreciation for Jax.

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been in destruction mode upon her WWE comeback. The Irresistible Force targeted two powerhouses, Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, after her return, laying out both women on her first night back.

While Jax has yet to get one-on-one time with The Eradicator, she and Rodriguez got to settle their differences in a singles match on this week's RAW. The former Women's Champion emerged victorious on the red show.

Jax has also been quite active on the Live event circuit and is so far undefeated in singles competition. She could very well be the next challenger for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, as the duo has some unfinished business. However, The Eradicator will first have to deal with Zoey Stark, who will challenge her for the title at Survivor Series 2023.

