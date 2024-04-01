Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and several other WWE Superstars react to Bray Wyatt's sister's heartwarming update 

It's officially WrestleMania XL week, and WWE kicked off the festivities with the release of Bray Wyatt's new documentary.

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal was released today on Peacock and the late star's family took to Instagram to react to the development. Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, shared a heartwarming update after her appearance on the DaytimeTVshow.

On the program, Mika talked about the loss of Bray Wyatt and the release of a new project documenting the latter's life. She later posted the following message on Instagram:

"Every single thing about Windham [Bray] was special and unique. Down to the intricacies of the crevices of his infamous masks, to the way a chord was played in his favorite songs and the way a certain paintbrush would stroke on a canvas."

She further explained how the documentary would help Wyatt's fans and close ones celebrate his life.

"A wild gesture to acknowledge, is that as we lost him— so did you. We all lost on August 24th, 2023. Watching him being remembered, peeling back the curtain on who he truly was with the world and embracing stories of him from near and far, is how we’re healing." Mika wrote.

The heartwarming update from Mika eight months after Wyatt's passing invited reactions from several WWE Superstars. Popular names like Nia Jax and Braun Strowman shared comments on the post. While Jax sent several hearts and "love you," Braun Strowman commented, "Love you, sis."

Natalya, Kayla Braxton, Strowman, former superstar Eva Marie, and Renee Paquette also liked the update.

Bray Wyatt's documentary seemingly includes a major WWE tease

Bray Wyatt's documentary opened the doors to one of the greatest pro wrestling minds of the modern era. Many fans noticed that there was a major tease included in it.

A mysterious figure was spotted at the end when The Eater of Worlds' famous lantern was seen and the words "run" were echoed. According to reports, this was a tease for the return of Bo Dallas. The former NXT Champion could be set to take the reins from his brother and continue the story that he was unable to finish.

