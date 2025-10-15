Braun Strowman's non-WWE project has veteran excited (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Braun Strowman recently talked about how he wanted to play the classic character of Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th franchise. While there is still no official confirmation regarding his wish, veteran journalist Bill Apter is already behind the idea of seeing him take on the character.

Ad

After parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion, it appears Braun Strowman is venturing out to different projects, like the recently announced show Everything On The Menu. Strowman has also expressed his desire to tkae on the mantle of Jason Vorhees, which might become reality given the rumors of reviving the franchise in Hollywood.

Speaking about the reports on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated that the ex-WWE star certainly fit the part. He said:

Ad

Trending

"That's a possibility you know. I stay up, about 1 AM. Every morning, Roku TV, and I watch two different horror stations of the worst Grade B and C movies I have ever seen. And they are so bad that I can't get away from them. Torture and chains and all... But I think he fits the part, he looks like it." (2:58 onwards)

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

What did the ex-WWE star say about playing Jason Vorhees?

According to Braun Strowman, there is a strong chance that he will be playing Jason Vorhees soon.

The ex-WWE star himself has stated that his agency was in talks to make his dream come true. He said:

"Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason (...) [I would] gladly shave this beard off to play that character (...) There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees," he said. [H/T: Collider]

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Braun Strowman does next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences