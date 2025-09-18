  • home icon
BREAKING: Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena set to kick off WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Soumik Datta
Modified Sep 18, 2025 18:56 GMT
Brock Lesnar hitting John Cena with the F5 (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar hitting John Cena with the F5 (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will kick off the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. This is expected to be the final clash between the two arch-rivals.

The feud between Lesnar and Cena was reignited after The Beast Incarnate returned at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event and attacked his longtime rival. Following the 17-time WWE World Champion's loss to Cody Rhodes, he became the victim of an F5, courtesy of Lesnar.

On the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee confirmed that Lesnar vs. Cena will kick off the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The rest of the card features multiple marquee names, including CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

Check out the announcement made by McAfee:

"Him(Brock Lesnar) and Cena are gonna be battling for one last time here in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it's gonna be must-watch. It's gonna be show-stealing, it's gonna be something that's talked about for generations and generations, and that fight, will be taking place, at the top of the show. Kicking off the ESPN-WWE era will be John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar," said McAfee.
Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official after The American Nightmare's recent return to WWE TV.

Vince Russo believes Chris Jericho will return to WWE as John Cena's final opponent

John Cena will retire from professional wrestling by the end of 2025. His final opponent is yet to be confirmed, but Vince Russo believes WWE will bring Chris Jericho back as Cena's last opponent.

Speaking on Writing With Russo, the veteran made the following bold prediction:

"You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?"

WWE hasn't confirmed Cena's opponents following Wrestlepalooza. Throughout his retirement tour, The Last Real Champion has shared the ring with multiple top names, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and his latest opponent, Logan Paul, whom Cena defeated at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

bell-icon Manage notifications