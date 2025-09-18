BREAKING: Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena set to kick off WWE Wrestlepalooza

Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will kick off the upcoming WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. This is expected to be the final clash between the two arch-rivals.The feud between Lesnar and Cena was reignited after The Beast Incarnate returned at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event and attacked his longtime rival. Following the 17-time WWE World Champion's loss to Cody Rhodes, he became the victim of an F5, courtesy of Lesnar.On the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee confirmed that Lesnar vs. Cena will kick off the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The rest of the card features multiple marquee names, including CM Punk, AJ Lee, Seth Rollins, and the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.Check out the announcement made by McAfee:&quot;Him(Brock Lesnar) and Cena are gonna be battling for one last time here in Indianapolis, Indiana, and it's gonna be must-watch. It's gonna be show-stealing, it's gonna be something that's talked about for generations and generations, and that fight, will be taking place, at the top of the show. Kicking off the ESPN-WWE era will be John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar,&quot; said McAfee.Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. The match was made official after The American Nightmare's recent return to WWE TV.Vince Russo believes Chris Jericho will return to WWE as John Cena's final opponentJohn Cena will retire from professional wrestling by the end of 2025. His final opponent is yet to be confirmed, but Vince Russo believes WWE will bring Chris Jericho back as Cena's last opponent.Speaking on Writing With Russo, the veteran made the following bold prediction:&quot;You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?&quot;WWE hasn't confirmed Cena's opponents following Wrestlepalooza. Throughout his retirement tour, The Last Real Champion has shared the ring with multiple top names, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, and his latest opponent, Logan Paul, whom Cena defeated at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.