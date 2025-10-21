BREAKING: Seth Rollins Stripped Of World Heavyweight Championship By Adam Pearce; Future Uncertain After Official Announcement

Seth Rollins' WWE future is now in jeopardy after the most recent official announcement and he has been stripped of the title. The star has needed surgery.Seth Rollins stripped of World Heavyweight titleSeth Rollins came face to face against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in a match that was going to not only put a very significant marker in the rivalry between the two men given their long rivalry, but also a bout to mark who was the real champion in WWE. Both stars had a lot riding on the bout as a whole, but Rollins walked away with the win. Unfortunately for everyone concerned, during the match, Rollins landed very badly during a coast-to-coast dive. He ended up landing on his arm and damaging it, as a result of which, storylines needed to be changed. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed him, and they destroyed him on RAW at the end of the night. This led to the star being hurty and kept off TV. Tonight's RAW started with Adam Pearce opening the show to provide an update on Seth Rollins, but he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Pearce said that he wanted them to hear this from him. He said that he knew that Rollins was hurt after the Crown Jewel match, but no one will know how bad the injuries were because of what happened further on RAW. He said that because of what had happened, Rollins needed surgery and was at home and on the shelf for the foreseeable future. He won't be back for a long time. As a result he was being stripped of the title immediately. Seth Rollins is no longer part of the VisionNot only did Rollins lose the title thanks to his injury, he is no longer part of his own faction.Paul Heyman confirmed on RAW that he has been kicked out of the group after the betrayal last week, because he was no longer fit to lead.It remains to be seen what's next for him, as he has lost everything.