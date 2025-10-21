  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • BREAKING: Seth Rollins Stripped Of World Heavyweight Championship By Adam Pearce; Future Uncertain After Official Announcement

BREAKING: Seth Rollins Stripped Of World Heavyweight Championship By Adam Pearce; Future Uncertain After Official Announcement

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 21, 2025 00:30 GMT
The star is no longer champ! (Credit: WWE.com)
The star is no longer champ! (Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins' WWE future is now in jeopardy after the most recent official announcement and he has been stripped of the title. The star has needed surgery.

Ad

Seth Rollins stripped of World Heavyweight title

Seth Rollins came face to face against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel in a match that was going to not only put a very significant marker in the rivalry between the two men given their long rivalry, but also a bout to mark who was the real champion in WWE. Both stars had a lot riding on the bout as a whole, but Rollins walked away with the win. Unfortunately for everyone concerned, during the match, Rollins landed very badly during a coast-to-coast dive. He ended up landing on his arm and damaging it, as a result of which, storylines needed to be changed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betrayed him, and they destroyed him on RAW at the end of the night. This led to the star being hurty and kept off TV.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Tonight's RAW started with Adam Pearce opening the show to provide an update on Seth Rollins, but he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Pearce said that he wanted them to hear this from him. He said that he knew that Rollins was hurt after the Crown Jewel match, but no one will know how bad the injuries were because of what happened further on RAW.

Ad

He said that because of what had happened, Rollins needed surgery and was at home and on the shelf for the foreseeable future. He won't be back for a long time. As a result he was being stripped of the title immediately.

Ad

Seth Rollins is no longer part of the Vision

Not only did Rollins lose the title thanks to his injury, he is no longer part of his own faction.

Paul Heyman confirmed on RAW that he has been kicked out of the group after the betrayal last week, because he was no longer fit to lead.

It remains to be seen what's next for him, as he has lost everything.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications