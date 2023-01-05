WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has openly expressed her desire for a dream bout against recently-returned superstar Charlotte Flair, and The Queen has now given her thoughts on the matter.

Charlotte resurfaced on WWE programming on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022 to capture the blue brand's Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, while Belair has remained at the top since her title win at WrestleMania 38.

The duo have only faced each other twice, with Belair scoring a DQ win over The Queen while the latter famously picked up a win over The EST back in NXT. When asked about Belair name-dropping her at the Survivor Series press conference on WWE's The Bump, Flair stated:

"Well first I want to give kudos to Bianca. I know what it's like to be in that world she is in, from the matches to the live events, to being the spokesperson, the media, the obligations, the signings. I miss it."[48:28-48:48]

In regards to the potential dream bout with The EST, Charlotte Flair made it brief.

"From a competive side, the best for last, baby, bring it!" [49:11-49:15]

The company currently has one undisputed world champion on the men's roster. If this is still the case by the time WrestleMania 39 rolls around, there is debate over whether the titles should remain unified.

The fact remains, however, that a bout between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair could potentially steal the show at SoFi Stadium. You can read more about how WWE plans on building this match here.

Bianca Belair has defeated all but The Queen from WWE's Four Horsewomen

For those unaware, The EST won the first title of her career at WrestleMania 37, in the main event of the premium live event's Night One against Sasha Banks.

After losing in under a minute to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in 2021, Belair repaid the favor at Mania last year. She even defeated The Man once again at SummerSlam.

For the rest of 2022, she feuded with Bayley, racking up wins over the latter in action-packed stipulation bouts at premium live events.

Do you think The EST will drop her title or walk into Mania with it? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

