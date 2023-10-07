"Bring Vince McMahon back for main roster," "Triple H has fumbled" - WWE Universe reacts to 6-time Champion's recent run

Vince McMahon and Triple H's creative choices have drastically affected the lives of WWE Superstars over the past years. Recently, fans reacted to harrowing statistics of former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and questioned her current run.

Last year, Bayley returned to WWE and created Damage CTRL as she wanted to rule the women's division and introduce new stars to the main roster. Unfortunately, The Role Model's plan failed on numerous occasions when she went up against Bianca Belair.

Recently, it was revealed that Bayley had a total of 57 matches (including live events) out of which she lost 52 matches. Fans reacted to the harrowing statistics and questioned what the company was doing with the former Women's Champion on WWE's main roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe does understand that Bayley has been losing frequently to push new stars. However, the number of losses is not sitting well among the masses as she only had four singles wins against Mia 'Michin' Yim, Shotzi, and Zelina Vega and one tag team victory with Damage CTRL.

What did Bayley do under Triple H and Vince McMahon's creative leadership in WWE?

In 2015, Triple H pushed Bayley as the face of the women's division on the developmental brand when she defeated Sasha Banks to win the NXT Women's Championship. After a sensational run, she left Triple H's NXT and joined Vince McMahon's main roster.

In 2016, she joined Monday Night RAW and feuded with Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. She had a very successful face and heel run under Vince McMahon's regime where she became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion and the longest reigning SmackDown Women's Champion.

Last year, she returned to the company after a long hiatus and joined the red brand under Triple H's new regime after Vince McMahon stepped back and left the promotion for a while. Unfortunately, she never held a championship on the red brand after her return.

Meanwhile, Triple H did push other members of Damage CTRL as they won the Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions and IYO SKY is the current WWE Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion does with Bayley in the near future.

