"Bringing back the Attitude Era" - WWE fans reveal the first thing they would do if Triple H let them run creative

The WWE Universe has reacted to what they would do if Triple H gave them creative responsibility for a day.

Wrestling fans often criticize the booking of a show and feel that they could do a better job than the promoter. Triple H was recently under fire after Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch were left off the card for SummerSlam.

Their match was pushed back to the August 14th edition of RAW, but that bout ended in a double count-out as well. It was recently announced that Stratus and Lynch will be battling once again in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback next month.

PWMania took to Twitter and asked wrestling fans what they would do if Triple H gave them creative power for a day.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans issued a variety of responses to the question. Some fans wanted to see a return to the Attitude Era, while others said they would book their favorite superstar more favorably.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H on lack of women's matches at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam aired on August 5th in Detroit, and it was a very successful show. However, there was some controversy leading up to the premium live event regarding the women's division.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler was the only match from the RAW women's division on the card for SummerSlam 2023. Rhea Ripley did not defend the Women's World Championship at the show, and the Women's Tag Team Championships were not on the line as well. The rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch had been going on for months but was left off of SummerSlam 2023 as well.

Speaking at the press conference following SummerSlam, Triple H noted that there was no card announced for the premium live event. He claimed that it is incorrect to say a match was cut from the card and added that he would be doing a terrible job if he didn't have more things in the works that can fit on a PLE.

"There was a lot of banter that I saw this week about matches being cut. Right? Which is the word that was used, but nothing was cut. There was no card announced, right? If we don't have more things in the pocket ready to go for a PLE that can fit in the PLE, I've done a terrible job," said Triple H.

Expand Tweet

Most fans seem to be in favor of the job Triple H has done so far when it comes to storylines in WWE. It will be fascinating to see how the card for WWE Payback 2023 shapes up over the next couple of weeks before the event on September 2nd.

Are you looking forward to Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch at WWE Payback? What are some creative changes you would make if you had the power? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here