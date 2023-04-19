"Bro flew like Ricochet" - Fans impressed by Dominik Mysterio selling WWE RAW star's Stunner in unaired moment

Following the latest edition of WWE RAW, Dominik Mysterio tasted a Stunner at the hands of Kevin Owens. The spot got wrestling fans talking on Twitter after WWE posted a video of the same.

Fans saw The Judgment Day go head-to-head against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match on Monday night.

The show turned out to be eventful as viewers saw a staredown between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline in the opening segment. However, it was revealed that the two villainous factions had struck a deal to take care of each other’s problems ahead of Backlash 2023.

Solo Sikoa wiped out Rey Mysterio in a singles match as part of the deal. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day failed to live up to expectations and could not defeat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle in the main event of RAW.

Following the bout, Kevin Owens treated the 26-year-old Dominik Mysterio to a Stunner. The young star sold the move well, and WWE’s official Twitter handle posted a video of the same, asking fans to react to the finisher.

Most fans mentioned that Dominik Mysterio did an excellent job selling the iconic move. Some even wrote that the 26-year-old was surpassing expectations. A few viewers also lauded Kevin Owens for seeking Rey Mysterio’s permission before dropping his son.

Dominik Mysterio suffered a defeat at the hands of his father at WrestleMania 39. However, the match made him look like an even bigger star. Dominik has the potential to become a big name in WWE.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes AEW’s MJF is a better heel than WWE’s Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has garnered much praise for his heel work on RAW in recent months. He did prison time in kayfabe to become one of the toughest superstars on the roster.

However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes Dominik is still not as good a heel as MJF. On his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette justified his stance by comparing the two stars.

"Even if [MJF] is the big fish in a small pond, he is the world champion of the primary opposition promotion. He is being featured as the top guy in that atmosphere. Even though Dominik has done a world of good with this gimmick he's got, MJF is still (...) if not the best, one of the two or three best verbalists in the business."

Cornette added that Dominik is great but still has a long way to go:

"Dominik is great at the style he has been trained, and he is hanging in there, and he is pulling his weight. We haven't seen that he can put together top main event, world title-style matches (...) with an opponent besides his father, and MJF has with [CM] Punk and with [Bryan] Danielson. And the matches he has had on his own where he was the leader and the veteran with Darby [Allin]."

It’s interesting to note that both stars perform at different levels in their respective promotions. Dominik still has a long way to go and has the tools to become a top name in WWE.

